IndyCar drivers share excitement at open practice

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 is just 12 days away, and drivers officially started the first day of practice at IMS on Tuesday.

As the big day gets closer, many IndyCar drivers gave their thoughts on the first day of open practice.

“It’s always nerve-racking getting in the car for the first time here,” IndyCar driver Sting-Ray Robb said. “The speed can be intimidating for the first half lap, but once you’re back in it, back in the swing of things, you settle in. It’s a little anxiousness, a little nervousness, but I’m excited to be back with a car that I know is good around this place.”

Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Hélio Castroneves last won the Indy 500 in 2021. The 51-year-old has an opportunity to break the record for most wins at the Indy 500 this May, and he’s excited about chasing his fifth victory at IMS.

“We’re only looking for one result, which is the number one,” Castroneves said. “I don’t think many people have the opportunity to be in this position, to go for five. To do something that nobody ever did. To try to get into the Guinness Book. Hopefully, we can make it happen.”

This year’s Indy 500 is special in a different way for IndyCar driver Felix Rosenqvist. The 34-year-old’s newborn daughter was born last week, and Rosenqvist said this year’s race will be more meaningful than in years past.

“It’s just a memory that you will take with you forever,” Rosenqvist said. “I have 500’s that I’ve probably completely put behind me for different reasons, but this one will definitely stay with me forever, the memory of having a child. It’ll be a cool memory to tell our child in the future.”

The race is set for Sunday, May 24.