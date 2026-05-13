IndyCar drivers thrilled by early sellout of Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — In back-to-back years, all reserved seating for the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 is sold out. This year’s sellout came a week earlier than last year, and several IndyCar drivers expressed their excitement about fans’ eagerness to watch the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

No. 10 Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing, driven by Alex Palou, won last year’s Indy 500, and he can’t wait to see the 300,000-plus fans on race day.

“It doesn’t surprise me, but it surprises me that it’s been a week earlier than last year,” Palou said. “I think it’s huge for the sport, it’s huge for us, for the drivers, for the teams, for the sponsors. It’s incredible, and I cannot wait for Sunday.”

Graham Rahal is no stranger to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as he looks to make his 19th appearance in the Indy 500. Rahal shared how impactful the sellout is for both the Indy 500 and IndyCar itself.

“I think it’s a great trend for the sport that the sellout is there,” Rahal said. “This race has a lot of momentum, and I think what’s proven about the Indianapolis 500 is it’s continued to stand the test of time. This is a multi-generational event that’s going to continue on for many, many decades. I think a lot of young people engage in the sport and engage in this event.”

IndyCar veteran Scott Dixon drives the No. 9 Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing, and he’s making his 24th appearance in the Indianapolis 500. The 45-year-old has the second-most Indy 500 experience out of the 33 drivers in this year’s field, and he’s never surprised that racing fans continue to show out on race day.

“I think it’s fantastic, “Dixon said. “Not surprising, I know early, even in December or early January, they were talking about a sellout amongst the teams. It’s an early call, which is great to see. It’s popular right now, which is great.”

This year’s sellout marks the track’s third time since 2016 that a sellout has occurred.