IndyCar fans renew tickets for 2022 Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis 500 is all about tradition and a post-race ritual was carried out Monday: fans renewing their tickets for next year's race.

IndyCar fans from all over the country streamed in and out of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Administration Building throughout the day.

Renewals are open for the next 500 hours, which is until June 21.

For those who didn't attend the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 and took a credit instead, you will need to head online and move your credit to the renewal process.

According to IMS, it will begin emailing and calling folks about this process as a reminder.