INDYCAR penalties leave Newgarden and Power starting from the back in Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Josef Newgarden and Will Power, drivers for Team Penske, will start the Indianapolis 500 from the 32nd and 33rd positions after being penalized for using modified attenuators, violating INDYCAR Rule 14.7.8.16.

Sunday, INDYCAR focused on confirming the facts around this technical infraction, leading to penalties. Since the cars were found in violation, they were placed at the back of the field based on their qualifying times from Saturday.

INDYCAR President J. Douglas Boles emphasized the importance of maintaining the integrity of the Indianapolis 500.

“The penalty should be more than simply starting where the cars might have qualified anyway, if given the opportunity. The cars belong in the field as two of the fastest 33; however, starting on the tail of the field is the appropriate penalty in this instance,” Boles said.

Additionally, both drivers will forfeit their qualification points, and each entry is fined $100,000. The strategists for both cars will be suspended for the rest of the race. They will also lose their pit positions and must select them after the rest of the field has chosen.

In contrast, Car No. 3, which did not qualify due to an accident, was found to comply with regulations and will start from the 10th position.