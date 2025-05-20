It's official: Indy 500 grandstand seats sold out

INDIANAPOLIS — All reserved seats, including those in the grandstands and suites, are officially sold out for the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 25.

Approximately 350,000 people are expected to attend the event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IMS said.

SOLD. 👏 OUT. 👏



Reserved seats for the 109th #Indy500 presented by @GainbridgeSport are officially sold out. Race Day General Admission tickets are still available, as well as tickets to #CarbDay and #LegendsDay, and @Indy500SnakePit wristbands.#ThisIsMay | #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/111BjUVkhn — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 20, 2025

Fans wishing to join the crowd still have the following options:

Race Day General Admission tickets in the IMS infield are available via IMS.com, by calling 317-492-6700, or by visiting the IMS Ticket Office.

Limited reserved seat tickets are available on the IMS Official Resale Marketplace through Wednesday, May 21 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The Resale Marketplace will close to allow sufficient time for ticket transfer and delivery.

Tickets remain available for Miller Lite Carb Day and Legends Day presented by Firestone. Coors Light Snake Pit wristbands are also available for purchase with an Indy 500 General Admission ticket.

This year’s Indy 500 will be broadcast on FOX, with expanded coverage starting at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 25. The green flag is set to drop at approximately 12:45 p.m. ET.