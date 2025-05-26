"It's what we look forward to every year,": 350,000 flock to the track for sold out Race Day

SPEEDWAY — The engines aren’t the only things roaring at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway today.

With a staggering crowd of 350,000, it’s not just race cars that have taken over the track.

It’s families, fans, tailgaters and lifelong racing loyalists coming together in what might be the most electric atmosphere in motor sports.

“I’m out here with my partner, Carrie, my friend Alex and Uncle John,” said one fan. “We’re cheering on Team Penske and we’re so pumped for the race today!”

Hoosiers and out-of-towners alike had packed coolers, fired up grills and unfolded camp chairs in a celebration that stretches from dawn until well after the final lap.

For some, it’s a return to the track after a long hiatus. “This is my second one,” another fan shared. “I came back before COVID and went to the Snake Pit. That was wild."

Others are seasoned veterans. “We’ve been here three times and are from Tipton County,” one group said proudly. Another family said this was their 10th or 12th time. “We’re from Speedway, so this is tradition.”

Whether it's your first race or your fifteenth, there's nothing quite like race day in Indy.