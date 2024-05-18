IUPUI Junior crowned as 2024 500 Festival Queen Scholar

INDIANAPOLIS — Every year, 33 college-aged women are selected as 500 Festival Princesses, and one of them is named the 500 Festival Queen Scholar.

On Saturday, Lissania Perez Diaz received her crown during Breakfast at the Brickyard at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Diaz is a junior at IUPUI studying chemistry and law. She graduated from Herron-Riverside High School.

According to the 500 Festival, Diaz serves as a leader and mentor in her community.

As the 2024 500 Festival Queen Scholar, Diaz will be an ambassador for the 500 Festival and participate in Indy 500 activities

The 2024 500 Festival Princesses Class represented 18 Indiana colleges and universities and 23 cities and towns across the state.

With a cumulative GPA of 3.74, this class was selected from hundreds of applicants based on not only academic performance but community involvement, service and leadership.

