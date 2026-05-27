IU’s Curt Cignetti reacts to driving the pace car at the Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Indiana University head football coach Curt Cignetti has had a memorable 2026.

In January, he helped the Hoosiers win the program’s first-ever national championship.

Then, earlier this month, he, along with members of the national championship-winning team, visited the White House to be recognized.

And just this past Sunday, Cignetti served as the honorary pace car driver for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

“It was awesome,” Cignetti said. “We let it out a little bit at the end. It was fun.”

Cignetti had been preparing to drive the car at various times inside Indianapolis Motor Speedway over the past month with the help of former INDYCAR driver Sarah Fisher.

“It’s like entering a stadium in football,” Cignetti said. “I’ve never focused on the crowd. I’ve blotted them out. And it was the same way today. I focused on the road. I’m a little impatient, so that’s hardest part is waiting.”

Cignetti shared how the experience compared to winning a national championship.

“They’re two great experiences,” Cignetti said. “But, you know, it takes a helluva lot longer to prepare and field a national championship team.”

The IU football team begins the upcoming regular season on Sept. 5 in Bloomington against North Texas.