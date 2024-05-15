Jordin Sparks returns to sing National Anthem for 108th Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Grammy nominated singer and season six winner of American Idol, Jordin Sparks will return to Indianapolis to sing the National Anthem before the 108th running of the Indy 500.

Sparks performed the National Anthem ahead of "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" in 2015 as well.

Sam Riche/AP Jordin Sparks sings the national anthem before the 99th running of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 24, 2015. (AP Photo/Sam Riche)

“We know that Jordin’s voice and performance will deliver an emotional and stirring rendition of the national anthem as part of pre-race ceremonies for the Indy 500,” said IMS President J. Douglas Boles. “The national anthem moment pays honor to the country we love, sets the stage for the hair-raising US Air Force Thunderbirds flyover, and gets us one step closer to those final, dramatic, and electric moments leading up to the start of the Indianapolis 500.”

Jordin has garnered two BET Awards, one American Music Award and one People's Choice Award, and has been nominated for a Billboard Award, a Dove Award, two MTV Awards and two Grammys.

Last year, she received a Dove, Billboard, and Grammy nomination for her #1 single with "For King & Country," "Love Me Like I Am."

Before her 2015 performance at the Brickyard, Sparks said, “The opportunity to sing at the world’s largest one-day sporting event is the thrill of a lifetime. I can’t wait to be part of it.”