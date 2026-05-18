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Josef Newgarden fastest in abbreviated practice

Josef Newgarden.jpg
AP
Josef Newgarden.jpg
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Practice was shortened from two hours to an hour and 18 minutes on Monday due to rain and lightning.

The biggest story from practice was a crash involving Alexander Rossi, Pato O’Ward, and Romain Grosjean.

During the time the cars were on the track, Josef Newgarden had the fastest speed.

  1. Josef Newgarden – 226.109 mph.
  2. Takuma Sato – 225.723 mph.
  3. Dennis Hauger – 224.554 mph.
  4. Ryan Hunter-Reay – 224.415 mph.
  5. Marcus Ericsson – 224.376 mph.
  6. Scott Dixon – 224.352 mph.
  7. Jack Harvey – 224.287 mph.
  8. Pato O’Ward – 224.079 mph.
  9. Caio Collet – 223.989 mph.
  10. Christian Rasmussen – 223.710 mph.
  11. Santino Ferrucci – 223.635 mph.
  12. David Malukas – 223.418 mph.
  13. Kyffin Simpson – 223.262 mph.
  14. Romain Grosjean – 223.233 mph.
  15. Kyle Kirkwood – 222.983 mph.
  16. Sting Ray Robb – 222.948 mph.
  17. Alex Palou – 222.815 mph.
  18. Helio Castroneves – 222.738 mph.
  19. Will Power – 222.601 mph.
  20. Marcus Armstrong – 222.155 mph.
  21. Felix Rosenqvist – 222.134 mph.
  22. Katherine Legge – 222.087 mph.
  23. Rinus VeeKay – 222.065 mph.
  24. Scott McLaughlin – 222.012 mph.
  25. Louis Foster – 221.832 mph.
  26. Alexander Rossi – 221.578 mph.
  27. Nolan Siegel – 221.360 mph.
  28. Christian Lundgaard – 221.331 mph.
  29. Ed Carpenter – 221.085 mph.
  30. Mick Schumacher – 220.273 mph.
  31. Conor Daly – 219.553 mph.
  32. Jacob Abel – 219.429 mph.
  33. Graham Rahal – 218.392 mph.

The next and final practice for the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Friday on Carb Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.