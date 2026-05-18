Josef Newgarden fastest in abbreviated practice

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Practice was shortened from two hours to an hour and 18 minutes on Monday due to rain and lightning.
The biggest story from practice was a crash involving Alexander Rossi, Pato O’Ward, and Romain Grosjean.
During the time the cars were on the track, Josef Newgarden had the fastest speed.
- Josef Newgarden – 226.109 mph.
- Takuma Sato – 225.723 mph.
- Dennis Hauger – 224.554 mph.
- Ryan Hunter-Reay – 224.415 mph.
- Marcus Ericsson – 224.376 mph.
- Scott Dixon – 224.352 mph.
- Jack Harvey – 224.287 mph.
- Pato O’Ward – 224.079 mph.
- Caio Collet – 223.989 mph.
- Christian Rasmussen – 223.710 mph.
- Santino Ferrucci – 223.635 mph.
- David Malukas – 223.418 mph.
- Kyffin Simpson – 223.262 mph.
- Romain Grosjean – 223.233 mph.
- Kyle Kirkwood – 222.983 mph.
- Sting Ray Robb – 222.948 mph.
- Alex Palou – 222.815 mph.
- Helio Castroneves – 222.738 mph.
- Will Power – 222.601 mph.
- Marcus Armstrong – 222.155 mph.
- Felix Rosenqvist – 222.134 mph.
- Katherine Legge – 222.087 mph.
- Rinus VeeKay – 222.065 mph.
- Scott McLaughlin – 222.012 mph.
- Louis Foster – 221.832 mph.
- Alexander Rossi – 221.578 mph.
- Nolan Siegel – 221.360 mph.
- Christian Lundgaard – 221.331 mph.
- Ed Carpenter – 221.085 mph.
- Mick Schumacher – 220.273 mph.
- Conor Daly – 219.553 mph.
- Jacob Abel – 219.429 mph.
- Graham Rahal – 218.392 mph.
The next and final practice for the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Friday on Carb Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.