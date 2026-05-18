Josef Newgarden fastest in abbreviated practice

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Practice was shortened from two hours to an hour and 18 minutes on Monday due to rain and lightning.

The biggest story from practice was a crash involving Alexander Rossi, Pato O’Ward, and Romain Grosjean.

During the time the cars were on the track, Josef Newgarden had the fastest speed.



Josef Newgarden – 226.109 mph. Takuma Sato – 225.723 mph. Dennis Hauger – 224.554 mph. Ryan Hunter-Reay – 224.415 mph. Marcus Ericsson – 224.376 mph. Scott Dixon – 224.352 mph. Jack Harvey – 224.287 mph. Pato O’Ward – 224.079 mph. Caio Collet – 223.989 mph. Christian Rasmussen – 223.710 mph. Santino Ferrucci – 223.635 mph. David Malukas – 223.418 mph. Kyffin Simpson – 223.262 mph. Romain Grosjean – 223.233 mph. Kyle Kirkwood – 222.983 mph. Sting Ray Robb – 222.948 mph. Alex Palou – 222.815 mph. Helio Castroneves – 222.738 mph. Will Power – 222.601 mph. Marcus Armstrong – 222.155 mph. Felix Rosenqvist – 222.134 mph. Katherine Legge – 222.087 mph. Rinus VeeKay – 222.065 mph. Scott McLaughlin – 222.012 mph. Louis Foster – 221.832 mph. Alexander Rossi – 221.578 mph. Nolan Siegel – 221.360 mph. Christian Lundgaard – 221.331 mph. Ed Carpenter – 221.085 mph. Mick Schumacher – 220.273 mph. Conor Daly – 219.553 mph. Jacob Abel – 219.429 mph. Graham Rahal – 218.392 mph.

The next and final practice for the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Friday on Carb Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.