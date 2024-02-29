Josef Newgarden unveils 108th Indy 500 ticket

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s almost that time of the year again. We’re less than three months away from the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

The defending Indianapolis 500 winner, Josef Newgarden, unveiled this year’s race ticket.

Newgarden showed it off in a billboard on the side of the Children’s Museum parking garage. It’s viewable from the parking lot adjacent to the Shell gas station.

Designed by Senior Art Director Mandy Walsh, the ticket features a photo of Newgarden jumping from the car on the famous Yard of Bricks last May before he climbed through the fence to join fans in the grandstands.

“The 500 is so much bigger than just me; it’s everybody who makes it out. There are generations upon generations who have been going to that race and have made it so historic. That’s what this ticket signifies,” Newgarden said.

Last year was Newgarden’s first Indy 500 win.

The 108th Indianapolis 500 will be on May 26. For ticket information, click here.