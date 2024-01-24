Kanaan, Montoya voted into IMS Hall of Fame

SPEEDWAY — Two of the modern era of IndyCar's most decorated drivers have been voted as the next inductees into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame.

Brazilian fan favorite Tony Kanaan and two-time Indy 500 champion Juan Pablo Montoya have been voted into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame.

Montoya became a fixture at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway beginning with his win at the 2000 Indy 500. He turned the win into a successful career in Formula One and NASCAR.

In 2015, Montoya returned to victory circle at IMS with a victory for Team Penske.

Tony Kanaan, one of the series most popular drivers, is the 2013 winner of the Indy 500.

With 389 career starts in open wheel racing, Kanaan had 15 poles and 17 race wins. In addition, he had 79 Top-3 finishes and 134 Top-5 finishes during his career.

This was Kanaan's first year on the ballot.

The duo will join the 150-plus others in the hall of fame on May 23.