Katherine Legge aims for fifth Indy 500 start

INDIANAPOLIS — Race fans, get ready to welcome Katherine Legge back to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Legge will aim to make her fifth Indianapolis 500 start in May, driving a one-off entry for HMD Motorsports with AJ Foyt Racing, the NTT IndyCar Series announced Monday on X. She will compete in the No. 11 Chevrolet with primary sponsorship from longtime partner e.l.f. Cosmetics.

NTT IndyCar Series A mockup of Katherine Legge’s No. 11 Chevrolet.

“We worked incredibly hard to be back at this year’s Indianapolis 500, and I don’t take a single moment of it for granted,” Legge said in a release. “I’m beyond grateful to e.l.f. Cosmetics for believing that women deserve to take up space in every arena – including this one. Together, we’re proving that when you invest in a woman’s dream, there’s no limit to what she can achieve.”

The 45-year-old driver from Surrey, England, has competed four times at Indianapolis (2012, 2013, 2023, and 2024), with her highest finish coming in 2012 when she started 30th and finished 22nd driving for Dragon Racing.

Legge is one of only nine women to compete in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” and the only female driver assigned to a car for this year’s race.

“It honestly feels like Christmas being back at the ‘500.’ Every time I return, I gain a deeper appreciation for what it takes, not just to compete here but to earn the opportunity to be here in the first place. I’m reminded that I’m a small part of this enormously storied event,” Legge said.

Legge has 19 career starts in the NTT IndyCar Series, with a best finish of ninth at the now-defunct Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. She last competed in IndyCar in 2024, when she ran seven races for Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing.

In March 2025, Legge made her NASCAR Cup Series debut at Phoenix Raceway, becoming the first woman to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series since Danica Patrick in the 2018 Daytona 500. In July, she finished 19th on the Chicago Street Course, the best result for a woman in the Cup Series since Patrick eight years prior.

Since starting her racing career in 2000, Legge has competed in numerous racing series around the world, including the IMSA SportsCar Championship, the GT World Challenge Endurance Cup, Formula E, the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and the Rolex Sports Car Series.

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is set for Sunday, May 24.