KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Indianapolis 500 sells out as city gears up for record-breaking race day

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis 500 is set for an unforgettable race day this Sunday, with energy and anticipation running high as the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) prepares to welcome a sold-out crowd for the first time since 2016.

Organizers, law enforcement and federal partners are all working together to ensure a safe experience for attendees.

Fans are reminded that while grandstand tickets are no longer available, general admission tickets can still be purchased.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early and take advantage of the full day of activities.

Between merchandise booths, pre-race festivities, and tributes to military service members in honor of Memorial Day, there's plenty to see and do before the cars take to the track.

Visitors are strongly advised to plan ahead. Traffic and access challenges are a part of the Indy 500 experience, especially with so many arriving and departing at the same time.

Fans should expect peak wait times at entry gates around 11:30 a.m. and are encouraged to arrive between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. for a smoother entry.

Parking and shuttle services are already sold out, so many attendees will rely on the hospitality of local Speedway residents offering parking on their lawns.

Upon departure, the Speedway will direct vehicles based on quadrants to move traffic as efficiently as possible, though fans should be aware that lots near the venue will remain closed for up to an hour after the race to ensure pedestrian safety.

Metal detectors and vehicle sweeps are in place.

There will be a unified effort in place, including the Department of Homeland Security and local agencies.

Fans are reminded to leave drones at home because violations will be taken seriously.

DHS also urges attendees to stay alert and engaged. The “See Something, Say Something” campaign remains active, and fans are encouraged to report anything suspicious.

For real-time alerts, fans can opt into the city’s mass notification system by texting INDY500 to 67283.

As fans gear up for the world’s largest single-day sporting event, officials stress the importance of patience, planning and participation in keeping everyone safe.