Le Mans joins forces with Indianapolis in Sister Cities partnership

INDIANAPOLIS — Le Mans has officially joined 10 other cities in the Sister Cities International program, fostering a partnership aimed at economic growth and cultural exchange between two iconic racing capitals.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett hailed the agreement, recognizing the shared significance of the Indianapolis 500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

"There are not many races that rival the Indianapolis 500 in notoriety or fame, but the 24 Hours of Le Mans is certainly one of them," Hogsett said.

While both cities are synonymous with racing, leaders emphasize that their shared ambitions extend beyond the track.

"What the two cities have in common is that they are both ambitious and innovative," said Sophie Moisy, Deputy Mayor of Le Mans.

Partnerships like this have a proven track record of stimulating economic development in Indiana.

"A lot of the different businesses we have are the result of these sister city relationships or sister state relationships," said James Schellinger, President of Indianapolis Economic Development.

The partnership between Indianapolis and Le Mans has been in the works since 2017. Now that the agreement is signed, city leaders are optimistic about the collaborative efforts ahead.

"It will result in real material benefits for both of us and will further develop our global interconnection," Hogsett added.

Schellinger highlighted numerous opportunities for cultural, educational, and industrial exchanges, saying, "There are going to be lots of opportunities to share our culture, share our education, and share our industries."

After years of preparation, the partnership has finally crossed the finish line, signaling a new chapter in the relationship between Indianapolis and Le Mans.