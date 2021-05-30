Watch
LIVE BLOG: 2021 Indianapolis 500

WRTV Photo
Posted at 6:00 AM, May 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-30 07:32:21-04

It's race day!

Whether you're headed to the track or watching from home, here are the latest happenings from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

7:14 a.m.

The Gordon Pipers are making their way to the Pagoda Plaza!

6:20 a.m.

WRTV's Lauren Casey (left) and Rafael Sanchez (right).

WRTV Real-Time Editor Andrew Smith sends in the first images from IMS. Check them out in our 2021 Indianapolis 500 gallery.

5:50 a.m.

WRTV goes live from Breakfast at the Brickyard. Viewers can watch us live until 11 a.m. on Roku, Fire, Apple and Android TV, plus WRTV.com, the WRTV Facebook page and the WRTV YouTube page.

WRTV will be inside and outside IMS, bringing you interviews and much more from the track.

4:46 a.m.

The WRTV crew arrives at IMS.

