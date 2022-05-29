LIVE BLOG: The 106th Running of the Indy 500

SPEEDWAY — WRTV is live at the race.

12:45 p.m.: Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller waves the green flag waves for the 106th running of the Indy 500.

1:07 p.m: Green flag pit stops begin with Conor Daly dropping into pit lane. A caution-free first 80 miles with Ganassi's Scott Dixon and Alex Palou alternating the lead every handful of laps.

1:12 p.m.: After a full cycle of green-flag stops, Palou holds the lead over Rinus Veekay nearing the 100-mile mark.

1:14 p.m.: We have officially reached the 100-mile mark. The race is under caution after Rinus Veekay crashed in turn two while running second.

1:24 p.m.: Green flag waves at 1:24 p.m. for a return to action at lap 46.

This is a live blog. Follow for updates.