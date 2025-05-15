Local artist continues to capture scenes of the Indy 500 in paintings

SPEEDWAY — On Wednesday afternoon, Justin Vining is staying covered from the rain on a balcony facing the main straightaway at IMS.

“I was painting on the back end earlier. Now that there’s cars out front, I’ll paint the cars as they're going past,” said Vining.

Capturing the speed at which those cars go by is Vining’s specialty.

“Being forced to make decisions so quickly, I think that breaths life into the painting,” said Vining.

Vining first started live painting at the Indy 500 in 2018.

“Love painting things that are very difficult to paint, and out here, there is no lack of that subject matter,” said Vining. “It’s an addicting process and I really enjoy doing it.”

Ever since then, it’s where you’ll find him when May rolls out.

“I understand what everyone loves about this place. I feel it, and it energizes me. Even if I wasn’t painting it, I’d be out here,” said Vining.

Vining is freezing moments in time from a practice day to some of his favorite finishes. He says there’s millions of opportunities around the track.

"I could paint for a lifetime out here and not ever get sick of it because there’s so much diversity and variety. It’s so wild, I say that, and then I really enjoy painting some of the same scenes over and over again,” said Vining.