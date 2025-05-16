Local TV blackout lifted: What to expect for the 2025 Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Fast Friday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) revved up excitement among fans and drivers alike as the countdown to race day begins. With just over a week until the Indianapolis 500, spectators flocked to the iconic track to witness high-speed practice runs.

Fans from across the nation gathered to watch drivers push their cars to the limits, demonstrating speeds that can only be achieved on the famous oval.

"I love fast. It gets you fired up for the race," fan Boonie Brown said, reflecting the adrenaline-fueled atmosphere.

This year's event is particularly special. IMS President Doug Boles announced that for the first time since 2016, the Indianapolis 500 will experience a sellout crowd.

"All 50 states and 38 countries are represented in the grandstands," Boles said.

He added that attendees understand the significance of the event, which is a highlight on the global racing calendar.

“This year, the greatest race on Earth will host one of its biggest and most memorable crowds in many decades,” Penske Entertainment President and CEO Mark Miles said.

In a notable change, IMS officials revealed that the local television blackout will be lifted for the event. Officials say the blackout has been lifted only a few times, including that sell-out for the 100th running of the race.

The lifted blackout means that viewers at home will be able to enjoy the event, expanding the reach of "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing."

For some fans, race day traditions run deep.

"Usually I’m sitting outside, smoking ribs with the TV on, enjoying the race," said fan Mitch Carey.

As Fast Friday showcased thrilling speeds and fan enthusiasm, it set the stage for what promises to be an exhilarating Indianapolis 500 next Sunday.

With an expected crowd of 350,000, the excitement is palpable, as joy and togetherness mark this much-anticipated event. Fans are ready to come together for a day of racing history as they cheer on their favorite drivers in a spectacle that unites them all.

Fans can look forward to this year's Indianapolis 500, which is set to begin at 12:45 p.m. on May 25.