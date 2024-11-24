Michael Strahan to drive honorary Pace Car for 109th Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Michael Strahan, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, two-time Emmy winner, and “Good Morning America” co-host has been named honorary Pace Car driver for the 109th Indianapolis 500.

Strahan will drive the 1,064-horsepower 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 coupe, IMS officials said. The car can reach up to 233 miles per hour, the highest speed of any car made in the United States by an auto manufacturer.

He will lead the 33 drivers to the start of the Indy 500. IMS says more details, including the livery, will be announced at a later date.

“Michael is an impressive addition to the lineup of all-star athletes and celebrities to serve as honorary Pace Car driver for the Indianapolis 500,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said.

Pace Car drivers in recent years include Morgan Freeman, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Patrick Dempsey, Tyrese Haliburton and more.

“From the gridiron to the broadcast studio, Michael is no stranger to leading a fast-paced field,” Boles said. “Michael will have one of the best seats in the house for the start of the world’s greatest race.”

The 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 will be on Sunday, May 25, 2025.