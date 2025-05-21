Natalie Grant to perform National Anthem at Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Natalie Grant, a nine-time Grammy nominee and five-time GMA Dove Awards Female Vocalist of the Year, will perform the national anthem before the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 25.

“Natalie’s emotional and stirring rendition of the national anthem in front of the grandstand sellout crowd will be an unforgettable moment during pre-race ceremonies for the Indy 500,” INDYCAR and IMS president J. Douglas Boles said. “The national anthem pays honor to the country we love and gets us one step closer to the final, dramatic and electric moments leading up to the start of the Indianapolis 500.”

Grant’s recent project, “Seasons,” debuted at No. 1 on the Christian Billboard charts and includes collaborations with artists like Dolly Parton and CeCe Winans. With nearly 1 billion streams, she’s also penned 11 books and co-founded Hope for Justice, a nonprofit fighting human trafficking.