New children's book detailing Josef Newgarden's rise to Indy 500 champion set for release

SPEEDWAY — Defending Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden is now the star of a children's book.

On Thursday, Newgarden and Red Racer Books teamed up to announce "Josef's BIG Dream: An INDY 500 Story".

The book, written by Andy Amendola with Josef and Ashley Newgarden, highlights Josef’s journey from childhood to realize his dream of winning the INDY 500 and aims to inspire young readers to dream big and persevere through challenges.

“I am thrilled to be sharing ‘Josef’s BIG Dream’ with race fans ahead of the 108th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday,” said Josef Newgarden. “I’ve been wanting to write a children’s book focused on the values of hard work and dedication, and there’s nothing that requires that more than the Indy 500. Creating this book with my wife Ashley and Andy Amendola was a fun journey and one we are all proud of. I hope families and kids that read this book are inspired to chase their dreams, no matter how big or small, and take pride in their efforts in pursuing them.”

WATCH | Josef Newgarden interview with WRTV following his win in the 107th Indy 500

Brad Brown talks with Josef Newgarden

"Josef's BIG Dream" is focused on a reading audience of children aged 5 to 10, fans of motorsport and racing, and anyone who loves inspiring stories about perseverance and achieving dreams.

Newgarden debuted the book at the Indianapolis Children's Museum on Thursday, where he read to students.