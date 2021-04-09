New Indy 500 tradition: 500 Spectacle of Homes

INDIANAPOLIS — The ball drop marks a New Year and the roar of the engines sets off a Hoosier tradition.

Saturday will mark 50 days until the running of the Indianapolis 500.

The track is promoting what it calls "500 Spectacle of Homes." It's a way for people to show community, pride, and win prizes. The idea borrowed from New Orleans where people decorated their homes to celebrate Mardi Gras.

WRTV's Good Morning Indiana Anchor spoke with Allison Melangton, Penske Entertainment's Senior Vice President, about the Spectacle of Homes. You can hear what she has to say in the video above.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway will soon release details on how to sign up for Spectacle of Homes. The event will be included in a reverse parade that involves a caravan of the 33 Indy 500 drivers who will travel from the IMS to nearby neighborhoods and downtown Indianapolis.