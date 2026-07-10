New IndyCar video game officially set to release in early 2027

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- It's officially official.

INDYCAR Racing The Game is coming to gaming consoles and PCs everywhere next year. The brand new and highly-anticipated IndyCar video game was announced by the series and motorsport simulation company iRacing Studios Friday.

This will be the first standalone in over 20 years and will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, as well as PCs through Steam.

No specific release date has been announced, but the game is expected in early 2027 and will be a part of the countdown to the 111th Running of the Indianapolis 500, which is May 30.

“INDYCAR features the most competitive and action-packed racing on the planet, challenging drivers at every turn with incredible speeds and demanding layouts,” said Alex Damron, INDYCAR chief marketing officer, through a press release. “Our new video game is going to capture the energy and drama of our sport with hyper-realism, bringing our series to a new generation of gamers. Partnering with iRacing — the gold standard in racing simulation — ensures this will be a truly special new chapter in our gaming history. We can't wait for fans to get behind the wheel."

The creation of the game comes after the success of similar games for F1 and NASCAR. iRacing Studios just released NASCAR 25 in October last year.

"This is a project our team has been passionate about for a long time," said Tony Gardner, iRacing president, in a press release. "We're bringing everything we know about authentic, immersive racing to consoles and PC, and creating an experience worthy of the INDYCAR name. 2027 can't come soon enough."

The IndyCar Series continues to grow in popularity after a second-straight sell-out of the Indianapolis 500. The series is also preparing for its first ever race on the streets of Washington, D.C. to help celebrate the nation's 250th birthday.

After Pato O'Ward won his first race of the year at Mid-Ohio last weekend, the series has a week off before heading to the Nashville Superspeedway for the fourth oval race of the year. Nashville native Josef Newgarden took home the checkered last year in the season finale in Music City.