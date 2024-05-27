Newgarden earns more than $400k bonus for repeating as Indy 500 winner

INDIANAPOLIS — Along with all of the glamour that comes with being an Indianapolis 500 champion for a second time, race winner Josef Newgarden is taking home a heftier payday than typical for a race win.

Newgarden, thanks to the BorgWarner rollover bonus, has won an additional $440,000.

The jackpot for the BorgWarner rollover bonus is awarded only when a driver wins consecutive or back-to-back Indy 500’s.

Established in 1995, the jackpot increases by $20,000 each year.

Newgarden is the first driver to repeat as winner of the Indy 500 since Helio Castroneves won back-to-back races in 2001-02.

Newgarden is just the sixth driver to ever win back-to-back Indianapolis 500 races.

Just how much is $440,000 mean for the winner of the 500?

In 1962 the total purse awarded for all 33 drivers in the Indianapolis 500 was $426,152. Last year, Newgarden won $3.666 million for his win.