'No One Runs on Empty': Decorated Speedway home donates to Gleaners Food Bank

SPEEDWAY — A 35-year Speedway resident says she's glad IndyCar fans are back.

Every year Brenda Hamm says she decorates her home on West 15th Street, but this year she wanted to do something special for the 500 Spectacle of Homes.

Hamm is working to highlight food insecurities in Indiana as part of a campaign for Gleaners Food Bank. Indy 500 fans can see her "No One Runs on Empty" sign on her fence that is part of that campaign where she is hosting a virtual food drive.

Courtesy of Brenda Hamm

According to Hamm, she's raised around $600 so far. She tells WRTV she did it in part to give back after Marco Andretti visited her last year at her house.

Andretti will drive with Gleaner's name as part of the campaign this year. Hamm says she also will donate part of the money she collects from parking cars on her lawn this race day to the virtual food drive.

On Saturday, May 29, there will be a "reverse parade" where the starting 33 drivers will leave IMS and show off homes like Hamm's all around Indianapolis.