Oscar Mayer launches Wienie 500: A hot dog race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS — Oscar Mayer has announced a new event, the “Wienie 500,” set to take place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday.

The Wienie 500 is part of Oscar Mayer's partnership with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, making Oscar Mayer the “Official Hot Dog” of IMS and the Indy 500.

The Indy 500 attracts over 330,000 fans who consume nearly 30,000 hot dogs, making it the perfect backdrop for this playful racing event.

The unique spectacle will feature a race where the fleet of Wienermobiles will haul buns to the track, creating a hot dog-themed competition that coincides with this year’s Indianapolis 500.

The Wienie 500 marks the first “meat-up” of all six Wienermobiles in over a decade, each representing a different regional hot dog style: the Chi Dog (Midwest), New York Dog (East), Slaw Dog (Southeast), Sonoran Dog (Southwest), Chili Dog (South), and Seattle Dog (Northwest).

The Wienermobiles will sport fresh new looks and be driven by Oscar Mayer’s festive Hotdoggers, complete with custom racing suits.

“The Indy 500 marks the unofficial kickoff of summer and the start of hot dog season,” said Kelsey Rice, brand communications director at Oscar Mayer. “As a brand known for sparking smiles in disarmingly delightful ways, it’s only fitting that we bring a race of epic proportions to the Speedway and celebrate a timeless tradition: delicious meats and a little friendly competition to kick off a summer of wieners.”

Fans can also participate in the fun by predicting the race's outcome in collaboration with DraftKings. A free-to-play pool is available at DraftKings, where fans can answer race-related questions for a chance to win a share of a $10,000 cash prize.

To learn more about the Wienie 500, visit Oscar Mayer and follow @OscarMayer on Instagram and TikTok.