Pacers' Siakam, Nembhard named grand marshals of 500 Festival Parade

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers players Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard will serve as grand marshals of the 2026 Lucas Oil 500 Festival Parade.

The 500 Festival announced the selection Thursday.

The parade is celebrating its 70th year with a "Racing Through History" theme, which will honor the legacy of the 500 Festival and traditions over the years.

Siakam and Nembhard have quickly become fan favorites in Indiana, especially after the Pacers' historic NBA Finals playoff run in 2025.

Festival organizers say their selection highlights the strong connection between Indiana sports and the 500 festival, as well as the energy of the Month of May.

"Pascal and Andrew embody the passion, determination, and teamwork that define both the Indiana Pacers and our community," said Dave Neff, president and CEO of the 500 Festival. "As we celebrate 70 years of the Lucas Oil 500 Festival Parade, it's only fitting to have two athletes who are helping shape the next chapter of Indiana sports history lead this year's celebration."

The 500 Festival Parade is Saturday, May 23rd. Festivities will kick off at 11:45 a.m. in downtown Indianapolis.

Tickets for the parade are on sale now at 500festival.com/parade.