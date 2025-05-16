Penske and IMS Leadership to reveal 'significant' Indy 500 news

INDIANAPOLIS — Penske Entertainment leadership and officials from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway are set to provide a "significant event update" regarding the highly anticipated 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

According to a news release, the press conference will take place on Friday at 11 a.m. Mark Miles, the President and CEO of Penske Entertainment, will join J. Douglas Boles, the President of INDYCAR and IMS, as they reveal exciting details that set the stage for the race.

This announcement comes amidst the Fast Friday festivities at the track, where drivers are striving to reach top speeds as they prepare for the race. Fans can look forward to this year's Indianapolis 500, which is set to begin at 12:45 p.m. on May 25.