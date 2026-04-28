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PHOTOS | Drivers get on the track with IMS

IndyCar drivers return to the track for the first day of Open Testing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

IMG_4300.JPG 2024’s Indianapolis 500 runner-up Pato O’Ward sits in his car with his pit crew around him for Open Test day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.Photo by: WRTV IMG_4292.JPG Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden sits in his car at pit road for the first day of Open Tests.Photo by: WRTV IMG_4288.JPG David Malukas is seen stationed at pit road as his pit crew circles around the vehicle at the first day of Open Tests.Photo by: WRTV IMG_4281.JPG Kyffin Simpson is stationed at Pit Row as the pit crew circles around the vehicle at the first day of Open Tests.Photo by: WRTV IMG_4260.JPG A car exits pit road and enters the race track at Open Test day.Photo by: WRTV IMG_4322.JPG Marcus Ericsson talks near his pit on Open Test Day ahead of the Indianapolis 500.Photo by: WRTV IMG_4305.JPG 2024’s Indianapolis 500 runner-up Pato O’Ward sits in his car with his pit crew around him for Open Test day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.Photo by: WRTV IMG_4326.JPG 2023 and 2024 Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden is seen standing at pit road at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.Photo by: WRTV IMG_4333.JPG 2023 and 2024 Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden glances at a screen at Open Test day ahead of the Indy 500 next month.Photo by: WRTV IMG_4318.JPG 2022 Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson stands at pit road with his crew at the first day of Open Tests.Photo by: WRTV IMG_4336.JPG Last year’s Indianapolis 500 runner-up David Malukas takes off his helmet at Open Test day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.Photo by: WRTV IMG_4347.JPG 2025 Indianapolis 500 winner Alex Palou puts on his helmet on day one of Open Tests ahead of the Indy 500.Photo by: WRTV IMG_4352.JPG Photo by: WRTV IMG_4338.JPG Last year’s Indianapolis 500 winner Alex Palou checks his phone in pit road.Photo by: WRTV IMG_4343.JPG Last year’s Indianapolis 500 winner Alex Palou looks across pit road at the first Open Test day ahead of the Indy 500.Photo by: WRTV IMG_4254.JPG 2008 Indianapolis 500 winner Scott Dixon wraps up his first day of Open Tests at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.Photo by: WRTV IMG_4213.JPG Takuma Sato and his team on pit road.Photo by: WRTV IMG_4211.JPG A car exits pit road and enters the race track at Open Test day.Photo by: WRTV IMG_4215.JPG Photo by: WRTV IMG_4230.JPG A view of pit road at the first day of Open Tests.Photo by: WRTV IMG_4182.JPG Josef Newgarden enters pit road after a few laps a few weeks ahead of the Indianapolis 500.Photo by: WRTV IMG_4183.JPG Photo by: WRTV IMG_4174.JPG 2008 Indianapolis 500 winner Scott Dixon on pit road.Photo by: WRTV IMG_4181.JPG Scott McLaughlin exits pit road and enters the race track at Open Test day.Photo by: WRTV

PHOTOS | Drivers get on the track with IMS

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2024’s Indianapolis 500 runner-up Pato O’Ward sits in his car with his pit crew around him for Open Test day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.WRTV
Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden sits in his car at pit road for the first day of Open Tests.WRTV
David Malukas is seen stationed at pit road as his pit crew circles around the vehicle at the first day of Open Tests.WRTV
Kyffin Simpson is stationed at Pit Row as the pit crew circles around the vehicle at the first day of Open Tests.WRTV
A car exits pit road and enters the race track at Open Test day.WRTV
Marcus Ericsson talks near his pit on Open Test Day ahead of the Indianapolis 500.WRTV
2024’s Indianapolis 500 runner-up Pato O’Ward sits in his car with his pit crew around him for Open Test day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.WRTV
2023 and 2024 Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden is seen standing at pit road at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.WRTV
2023 and 2024 Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden glances at a screen at Open Test day ahead of the Indy 500 next month.WRTV
2022 Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson stands at pit road with his crew at the first day of Open Tests.WRTV
Last year’s Indianapolis 500 runner-up David Malukas takes off his helmet at Open Test day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.WRTV
2025 Indianapolis 500 winner Alex Palou puts on his helmet on day one of Open Tests ahead of the Indy 500.WRTV
WRTV
Last year’s Indianapolis 500 winner Alex Palou checks his phone in pit road.WRTV
Last year’s Indianapolis 500 winner Alex Palou looks across pit road at the first Open Test day ahead of the Indy 500.WRTV
2008 Indianapolis 500 winner Scott Dixon wraps up his first day of Open Tests at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.WRTV
Takuma Sato and his team on pit road.WRTV
A car exits pit road and enters the race track at Open Test day.WRTV
WRTV
A view of pit road at the first day of Open Tests.WRTV
Josef Newgarden enters pit road after a few laps a few weeks ahead of the Indianapolis 500.WRTV
WRTV
2008 Indianapolis 500 winner Scott Dixon on pit road.WRTV
Scott McLaughlin exits pit road and enters the race track at Open Test day.WRTV
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