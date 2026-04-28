PHOTOS | Drivers get on the track with IMS
IndyCar drivers return to the track for the first day of Open Testing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
2024’s Indianapolis 500 runner-up Pato O’Ward sits in his car with his pit crew around him for Open Test day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.Photo by: WRTV Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden sits in his car at pit road for the first day of Open Tests.Photo by: WRTV David Malukas is seen stationed at pit road as his pit crew circles around the vehicle at the first day of Open Tests.Photo by: WRTV Kyffin Simpson is stationed at Pit Row as the pit crew circles around the vehicle at the first day of Open Tests.Photo by: WRTV A car exits pit road and enters the race track at Open Test day.Photo by: WRTV Marcus Ericsson talks near his pit on Open Test Day ahead of the Indianapolis 500.Photo by: WRTV 2024’s Indianapolis 500 runner-up Pato O’Ward sits in his car with his pit crew around him for Open Test day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.Photo by: WRTV 2023 and 2024 Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden is seen standing at pit road at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.Photo by: WRTV 2023 and 2024 Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden glances at a screen at Open Test day ahead of the Indy 500 next month.Photo by: WRTV 2022 Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson stands at pit road with his crew at the first day of Open Tests.Photo by: WRTV Last year’s Indianapolis 500 runner-up David Malukas takes off his helmet at Open Test day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.Photo by: WRTV 2025 Indianapolis 500 winner Alex Palou puts on his helmet on day one of Open Tests ahead of the Indy 500.Photo by: WRTV Photo by: WRTV Last year’s Indianapolis 500 winner Alex Palou checks his phone in pit road.Photo by: WRTV Last year’s Indianapolis 500 winner Alex Palou looks across pit road at the first Open Test day ahead of the Indy 500.Photo by: WRTV 2008 Indianapolis 500 winner Scott Dixon wraps up his first day of Open Tests at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.Photo by: WRTV Takuma Sato and his team on pit road.Photo by: WRTV A car exits pit road and enters the race track at Open Test day.Photo by: WRTV Photo by: WRTV A view of pit road at the first day of Open Tests.Photo by: WRTV Josef Newgarden enters pit road after a few laps a few weeks ahead of the Indianapolis 500.Photo by: WRTV Photo by: WRTV 2008 Indianapolis 500 winner Scott Dixon on pit road.Photo by: WRTV Scott McLaughlin exits pit road and enters the race track at Open Test day.Photo by: WRTV