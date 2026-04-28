PHOTOS | Drivers get on the track with IMS

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2024’s Indianapolis 500 runner-up Pato O’Ward sits in his car with his pit crew around him for Open Test day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. WRTV

Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden sits in his car at pit road for the first day of Open Tests. WRTV

David Malukas is seen stationed at pit road as his pit crew circles around the vehicle at the first day of Open Tests. WRTV

Kyffin Simpson is stationed at Pit Row as the pit crew circles around the vehicle at the first day of Open Tests. WRTV

A car exits pit road and enters the race track at Open Test day. WRTV

Marcus Ericsson talks near his pit on Open Test Day ahead of the Indianapolis 500. WRTV

2024’s Indianapolis 500 runner-up Pato O’Ward sits in his car with his pit crew around him for Open Test day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. WRTV

2023 and 2024 Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden is seen standing at pit road at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. WRTV

2023 and 2024 Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden glances at a screen at Open Test day ahead of the Indy 500 next month. WRTV

2022 Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson stands at pit road with his crew at the first day of Open Tests. WRTV

Last year’s Indianapolis 500 runner-up David Malukas takes off his helmet at Open Test day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. WRTV

2025 Indianapolis 500 winner Alex Palou puts on his helmet on day one of Open Tests ahead of the Indy 500. WRTV

WRTV

Last year’s Indianapolis 500 winner Alex Palou checks his phone in pit road. WRTV

Last year’s Indianapolis 500 winner Alex Palou looks across pit road at the first Open Test day ahead of the Indy 500. WRTV

2008 Indianapolis 500 winner Scott Dixon wraps up his first day of Open Tests at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. WRTV

Takuma Sato and his team on pit road. WRTV

A car exits pit road and enters the race track at Open Test day. WRTV

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A view of pit road at the first day of Open Tests. WRTV

Josef Newgarden enters pit road after a few laps a few weeks ahead of the Indianapolis 500. WRTV

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2008 Indianapolis 500 winner Scott Dixon on pit road. WRTV

Scott McLaughlin exits pit road and enters the race track at Open Test day. WRTV

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