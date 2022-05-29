Watch
SportsIndy 500

PHOTOS: Indy 500 Red Carpet - These big names attended the 2022 race

IMG_4587.JPG
Miles Teller on the red carpet at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway before the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 29, 2022.Photo by: WRTV Photo/Andrew Smith
IMG_4590.JPG
Miles Teller on the red carpet at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway before the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 29, 2022.Photo by: WRTV Photo/Andrew Smith
IMG_4592.JPG
Miles Teller on the red carpet at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway before the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 29, 2022.Photo by: WRTV Photo/Andrew Smith
Indy Red Carpet 2.jpg
Photo by: WRTV / Andrew Smith
Indy Red Carpet Hasselhoff (2).jpg
Photo by: WRTV / Andrew Smith
Indy Red Carpet Hasselhoff (1).jpg
Photo by: WRTV / Andrew Smith
Indy Red Carpet.jpg
Photo by: WRTV / Andrew Smith
Indy Red Carpet Josh Richards.jpg
Photo by: WRTV / Andrew Smith

PHOTOS: Indy 500 Red Carpet - These big names attended the 2022 race

close-gallery
  • IMG_4587.JPG
  • IMG_4590.JPG
  • IMG_4592.JPG
  • Indy Red Carpet 2.jpg
  • Indy Red Carpet Hasselhoff (2).jpg
  • Indy Red Carpet Hasselhoff (1).jpg
  • Indy Red Carpet.jpg
  • Indy Red Carpet Josh Richards.jpg

Share

Miles Teller on the red carpet at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway before the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 29, 2022.WRTV Photo/Andrew Smith
Miles Teller on the red carpet at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway before the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 29, 2022.WRTV Photo/Andrew Smith
Miles Teller on the red carpet at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway before the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 29, 2022.WRTV Photo/Andrew Smith
WRTV / Andrew Smith
WRTV / Andrew Smith
WRTV / Andrew Smith
WRTV / Andrew Smith
WRTV / Andrew Smith
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next