Watch Now
SportsIndy 500

PHOTOS | Oh the things you see in the Indy 500 Snake Pit

Oh the things you see in the Indy 500 Snake Pit. Don't worry, we've captured them for you so you can experience it yourself.

SnakePit (2).jpg Photo by: WRTV IndyCar Indy 500 Auto Racing Race fans pose in the Snake Pit before the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)Photo by: Associated Press IndyCar Indy 500 Auto Racing Race fans dance in the Snake Pit before the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)Photo by: Associated Press IndyCar Indy 500 Auto Racing Race fans dance in the Snake Pit before the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)Photo by: Associated Press SnakePit (3).png Photo by: WRTV SnakePit (2).png Photo by: WRTV SnakePit (3).jpg Photo by: WRTV SnakePit (1).png Photo by: WRTV SnakePit (1).jpg Photo by: WRTV

PHOTOS | Oh the things you see in the Indy 500 Snake Pit

close-gallery
  • SnakePit (2).jpg
  • IndyCar Indy 500 Auto Racing
  • IndyCar Indy 500 Auto Racing
  • IndyCar Indy 500 Auto Racing
  • SnakePit (3).png
  • SnakePit (2).png
  • SnakePit (3).jpg
  • SnakePit (1).png
  • SnakePit (1).jpg

Share

WRTV
Race fans pose in the Snake Pit before the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)Associated Press
Race fans dance in the Snake Pit before the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)Associated Press
Race fans dance in the Snake Pit before the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)Associated Press
WRTV
WRTV
WRTV
WRTV
WRTV
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next