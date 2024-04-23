Race Day parking, camping sold out for 108th Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — The Greatest Spectacle in Racing is a month away and many people have already secured their parking and camping spots at the track.

In fact, according to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, parking and camping for race day weekend are already sold out for the 108th Indianapolis 500.

Race Day parking and Race Weekend camping from #IMS for the 108th #Indy500 are SOLD OUT!



Neighborhood parking around IMS will be available and remains an great option for those who arrive early.



🧵 of remaining Race Day transportation options ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3wBRst2Iyt — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) April 23, 2024

IMS says neighborhood parking will still be available for those who arrive early.

A Race Day shuttle is another option. Shuttle passes are still available that will offer round-trip rides from Downtown Indianapolis and the Indianapolis International Airport. Buy your shuttle passes here.

If you like to sweat, you can join in on Bike to the 500 presented by Bike Indianapolis for a safe commute from The AMP at 16 Tech. You can learn more about the ride, here.