Race Day parking, camping sold out for 108th Indy 500

Be prepared, be patient, get to IMS early Sunday
<p>INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 24: A general view of racing during the 99th running of the Indianapolis 500 mile race at Indianapolis Motorspeedway on May 24, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 5:25 PM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-23 17:25:27-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Greatest Spectacle in Racing is a month away and many people have already secured their parking and camping spots at the track.

In fact, according to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, parking and camping for race day weekend are already sold out for the 108th Indianapolis 500.

IMS says neighborhood parking will still be available for those who arrive early.

A Race Day shuttle is another option. Shuttle passes are still available that will offer round-trip rides from Downtown Indianapolis and the Indianapolis International Airport. Buy your shuttle passes here.

If you like to sweat, you can join in on Bike to the 500 presented by Bike Indianapolis for a safe commute from The AMP at 16 Tech. You can learn more about the ride, here.

