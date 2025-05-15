Racing in the sun: The role of weather in the Indianapolis Motor Speedway experience

SPEEDWAY— As temperatures rise in May, fans flock to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for racing events, soaking up the sun and reveling in the electric atmosphere of the racing capital of the world.

The weather is always a significant factor for race fans, but it takes more than heat to keep them away from the track, where they eagerly watch drivers turn practice laps.

With beautiful weather, great friends and plenty of cold beer on tap, racegoers are reminded to seek shade and stay hydrated.

"Drink water and we are going to go into the museum," one fan suggested, highlighting the importance of planning ahead to beat the heat.

As racers compete on the track, the excitement intensifies.

Attendees are encouraged to pack small coolers—without glass—and don sunscreen to protect themselves from the sun.

“Plan ahead,” Michael Kaltenmark, IMS senior director of marketing, told WRTV.

The medical team at IMS, led by IU Health, is also geared up for a busy May, prepared to assist everyone from the pit crew to fans seated high in the stands.

WRTV

"The same folks who treat the drivers racing at over 200 miles per hour are the same folks who will treat you should you have an issue," Kaltenmark added. IU Health says the team operates first aid stations throughout the venue and has a helicopter on standby for critical emergencies.

Fans come to the races for various reasons, each with a unique story. “I grew up in Indiana, but I moved away. My family started coming to the race, and I began joining them,” one attendee shared.

Another long-time fan, who has been attending races for over 30 years, expressed a deep connection to the event. "I've grown up around the track and love every minute of it,” Jordan Miller told WRTV.

As the excitement of race day unfolds under the warm Indiana sun, fans agree: "Why not? It’s Indy—there is no other place like it."