Rain can't keep thousands from turning up at Carb Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Friday marked one of the Indy 500’s most popular traditions — “Carb Day” — the final day of practice before Sunday’s race. Despite the overcast and rainy weather, thousands of fans came out to celebrate, and many seemed to be having the time of their lives.

“We have food, we have beers, we have people, we have good times, we have music, we have everything around here,” race fan Jake Cooper said.

“Carb Day is a national holiday, I think,” added race fan Seth Nycum. “It should be. I think everybody should take the day off work.”

Partiers were seen enjoying food and adult beverages, dancing, and playing cornhole. Abe Anglin and his friends were playing beer pong.

Anglin told WRTV the secret to being good at beer pong: “You gotta be a little buzzed, and then just feel the shot.”

Many fans wore checkered clothing with either racing iconography or U.S. iconography, like Byron Sanders, who wore an American flag outfit.

“My birthday is actually the Fourth of July,” Sanders explained.

For Heather Walker, Carb Day and the weekend of the Indy 500 doubled as her bachelorette party, she says, “because it’s the best weekend ever.”

But for some attendees, it was all about the cars. Zachary Wright bypassed the partying and people-watching to “car-watch” as the cars drove practice laps.

“I just hope everybody has a good weekend,” Wright optimistically said. “Hopefully the rain stays away, and we have a good race day.”