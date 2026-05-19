Riley Kid receives special day at Indy 500 practice with Ed Carpenter

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Lauren Elrod, a Riley Kid and ECR Honorary Crew Chief, received a VIP experience with ECR on Monday before Indy 500 practice at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

She got to interact with driver of the No. 33 car Ed Carpenter, even receiving a custom firesuit.

Elrod, 8-years-old, has been treated at Riley Hospital for leukemia and is now in maintenance phase.

Elrod said Carpenter is “probably” her favorite driver. She is a huge ECR fan, saying she has Indy 500 player cards of the entire ECR lineup, including Carpenter, Christian Rasmussen, and Alexander Rossi.

Elrod is also a massive fan of the Indy 500. She celebrated finishing her chemotherapy the same way the Indy 500 winner celebrates: by drinking milk.

“We ordered a racing suit and Indy 500 milk, and I thought that was just so cool,” Elrod said.

Elrod’s favorite part of the day was meeting Carpenter. She even got the chance to sit in Carpenter’s SlimFast No. 33 car.

“It was so cool,” Elrod said. “Ed showed me the buttons, and I just thought it was so cool how Ed just got me my own firesuit, and I got to pretend ride in the car.”

“It’s fun to come and share and have our honorary crew chief,” Carpenter said. “Her firesuit’s adorable. It’s just a fun thing to do.”

Elrod shared why she loves the Indy 500 so much.

“It’s because it’s one of the best races in the world and it’s also the most exciting race in the world,” Elrod said.

“She knows a lot of stuff,” Carpenter said. “She’s talking about other drivers and asking good questions… Pretty impressive young lady.”

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is set for Sunday. The green flag is scheduled to be waived at 12:45 p.m.