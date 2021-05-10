Ripple is Reppin' the Race: Family in Broad Ripple decorate for 500 Spectacle of Homes

INDIANAPOLIS — Charlotte Fisher’s two sons love the Month of May and all things Indy 500, so she’s using their love to bring back the cheer to Broad Ripple with her spectacularly decorated Indy 500 home.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 500 Festival Parade was canceled again this year, so throughout the month of May fans are encouraged to transform their homes into a “reverse float” as part of the brand new Month of May event: The 500 Spectacle of Homes.

Fisher says the design on her Indy 500-themed home was a neighborhood affair.

She says folks all along College Avenue helped decorate her home.

Fisher’s sons, who are now 22, grew up going to the track and the month of May is their favorite time of year – so she says she couldn’t think of any better way to celebrate than to participate in the 500 Spectacle of Homes.

Fisher said she got the idea when she heard of the new event and decided to get her neighbors involved as a way to “Bring the fun back to Broad Ripple.”

“Sometimes during holidays we decorate it, but we haven’t done anything for over a year,” Fishers said. “When we saw them advertise the Spectacle of Homes, and we looked and saw what people did in New Orleans, I talked to my neighbor and said ‘Hey, what do you think about maybe decorating the home?’…and she was like ‘Yea, lets go for it!’ So we just kind of went all out.”

“There’s a lot of people that drive by that’s been yelling out, talking to us… a lot of people walking by appreciating it,” Fisher said. “One lady said..’ thanks for bringing the cheer back.’”

You can see the “Ripple is Reppin’ the Race” if you take a trip down North College Avenue, you won’t miss it!

There will also be a “Reverse Parade” the day before the Indy 500. The 33 starting drivers will leave IMS and travel through Speedway neighborhoods and downtown Indy to show off homes like Fisher’s.

If you want to check out all of the homes that are participating, you can check out the map on the IMS 500 Spectacle of Homes website.

