Rob Gronkowski named grand marshal of Snake Pit for second straight year

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Four-time Super Bowl champion tight end Rob Gronkowski will be the grand marshal of the Indy 500 Snake Pit for the second straight year.

“Last year was my first-ever Indy 500,” Gronkowski said in a news release. “The Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit is one of the coolest combinations of sports and music out there and in the ultimate venue. I had to come back to keep the party going and celebrate the biggest race in the world.”

Grammy-winning artist Zedd is the headliner for the Snake Pit this year. Crankdat, Wooli, it’s murph, and Wax Motif are also performing.

Gronkowski played 11 seasons in the NFL and was a four-time All-Pro. He played nine seasons with the New England Patriots, winning three Super Bowls. He also played two years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning one Super Bowl.

Gronkowski had 621 receptions for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns in his career. He also made five Pro Bowls.