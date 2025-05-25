SPEEDWAY SATURDAY: Long-time Indy 500 fans count down to Race Day

SPEEDWAY — When the announcer bellows those famous words “Start your engines,” it’s not just the cars that come to life.

For fans like 80-year-old Terry Jeneski, it's a moment that’s been worth every penny every year for over five decades.

“I’ve been to every one since 1968,” Terry says proudly, reclining in a lawn chair at his makeshift campsite just outside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He’s been to more than 50 races, and he’s not stopping anytime soon. “I’m addicted to it."

This past Saturday, Terry and his family were busy setting up camp in Speedway at a local's house.

It’s a tradition that's more about family and community than just the race.

“I got eight grandkids and six of them will be here,” Terry said.

Families from across the country travel hundreds, sometimes thousands of miles to be part of the spectacle.

Erin Higgins and her crew made the 30-hour trek from Oregon to be here, facing their share of roadblocks.

“We had two flat tires on the way here. One in Utah and one in Nebraska,” Erin said.

Many local residents open their yards to visitors, creating a uniquely welcoming atmosphere that turns strangers into family.

“We just have a blast and can’t explain it to the people back home,” Erin said. “You just have to be here to understand.”

For Terry, it's that indescribable feeling that keeps him coming back and what he hopes to pass down.

The gates open at IMS AT 6 A.M. Sunday morning.