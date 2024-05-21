Starting lineup for 108th running of the Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — There was plenty of drama in the Month of May as 34 drivers competed for 33 spots in the 108th Indianapolis 500.

In the end, 32 men and one woman made the field and rookie contender Nolan Siegel, racing for Dale Coyne Racing, failed to make the field.

With the drama in the back of the field, there was little drama when it came to the fastest team of the many competing to get into "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing."

Team Penske dominated qualifications, with Scott McLaughlin leading the way in the famed “Yellow Submarine” entry.

McLaughlin’s four-lap average of 234.220 mph broke the mark set by reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou last year of 234.217.

Will Power qualified second and defending race winner Josef Newgarden was third as Team Penske swept the front row for the first time since 1988 when it did so with Rick Mears, Al Unser Sr. and Danny Sullivan.

In total, the top eight spots in the field all went to Team Chevy drivers.

Indy 500 rookie, but former NASCAR champion Kyle Larson, became the fatest qualifying rookie ever for the race by landing in the fifth starting spot.

Katherine Legge is the only woman to make this year's race. She starts 31st.

Here is the full field of 33 for Sunday's race.

1. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, Penske, 234.220

2. (12) Will Power (W), Chevrolet, Penske, 233.917

3. (2) Josef Newgarden (W), Chevrolet, Penske, 233.808

4. (7) Alexander Rossi (W), Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren 233.090

5. (17) Kyle Larson (R), Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 232.846

6. (14) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, AJ Foyt, 232.692

7. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, Ed Carpenter Racing, 232.610

8. (5) Pato O'Ward, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 232.584

9. (60) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, Meyer Shank, 232.305

10. (75) Takuma Sato (W), Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, 232.171

11. (27) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, Andretti Global, 230.993

12. (23), Ryan Hunter-Reay (W), Dreyer & Reinbold-Cusick, 230.567

13. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, Andretti Global, 232.316

14. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing, 232.306

15. (6) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 232.230

16. (11) Marcus Armstrong (R), Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing, 232.183

17. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, Ed Carpenter Racing, 232.017

18. (4) Kyffin Simpson (R), Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing, 231.948

19. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, Andretti Global, 231.890

20. (06) Helio Castroneves (W), Honda, Meyer Shank, 231.871

21. (9) Scott Dixon (W), Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing, 231.851

22. (78) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, Juncos Hollinger Racing, 231.847

23. (41) Sting Ray Robb, Chevrolet, AJ Foyt Racing, 231.826

24. (33) Christian Rasmussen (R), Chevrolet, Ed Carpenter Racing, 231.851

25. (66) Tom Blomqvist (R), Honda, Meyer Shank, 231.578

26. (77) Romain Grosjean, Chevrolet, Juncos Hollinger Racing, 231.514

27. (8) Linus Lundqvist (R), Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing, 231.506

28. (45) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, 231.465

29. (24) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, Dreyer & Reinbold-Cusick, 231.243

30. (30) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, 231.100

31. (51) Katherine Legge, Honda, Dale Coyne Racing, 230.092

32. (28) Marcus Ericsson (W), Honda, Andretti Global, 230.027

33. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, 229.974