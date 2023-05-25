Watch Now
Stefan Wilson recovering from surgery after Indy 500 practice crash

Posted at 8:46 AM, May 25, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Days after crashing during practice for the Indianapolis 500, Stefan Wilson has undergone successful surgery, according to team owner Don Cusick.

Wilson was involved in a crash when hit from behind by Katherine Legge during practice on Monday. The impact of the crash into the turn one wall caused a fracture to a vertebrae in Wilson's back.

On Wednesday night, Cusick tweeted that Wilson went into surgery around 6 p.m. and came out of surgery successfully.

On Thursday morning, Cusick again tweeted that Wilson is in good spirits and felling better. He noted that Wilson told his surgeon that he was dreaming of running qualifying laps when he came out of anesthesia.

