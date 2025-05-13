THE ARTISTS BEHIND IT ALL: Welcoming race fans for the month of May

INDIANAPOLIS — Five local artists were selected to "Welcome Race Fans" this May.

It's a part of a longstanding partnership between the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) and the Arts Council of Indianapolis.

Their artwork will be prominently displayed around the city throughout May, adding color and culture to the world-renowned racing event.

The artists selected this year include:



Xaiver Gray

Sarah Anderson

Caroline Hays

Frances Ruiz

Cassie Mitchell

Launched in 2016, the Welcome Race Fans initiative celebrates the deep ties between art, community and motor sports in Indianapolis.

Each year, artists create original work that reflects the energy of the Indy 500 and the people it brings together.

The selected pieces become part of the visual identity of Race Month, welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors to the Circle City.

WRTV interviewed some of the artists behind it all.

Xavier Gray, a multidisciplinary artist with a background in music production, created a piece titled "Velocity." It draws inspiration from the 1990 Chevy Beretta pace car, blending bright pinks, yellows, and turquoises with graffiti elements.

“Bright colors are a part of everything I do,” Gray said. “This piece reflects who I am and where I’m from.”

Velocity is now displayed at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and on a large billboard at 16th and Delaware, near the Harrison Center.

“It’s incredible to think that tens of thousands of people will see this,” he said. “To be one of five artists welcoming people into the city during one of its biggest moments means a lot."

Caroline Hays, an art teacher of 15 years, created "Hoosier Hospitality," a mixed media piece that combines found objects, historic documents and layered imagery.

“There’s so much history tied to the 500, not just at the track but across the city,” Hays said.

Her work includes pieces of past race programs, last year’s starting lineup and even this year’s race ticket.

“I go to the race every year with my best friend’s family as a tradition,” she said. “Being chosen was a huge honor, but also just surreal.”

Her piece, along with others, was recently featured during a special event at the newly renovated IMS Museum.

“The Speedway has gone above and beyond to make us feel appreciated,” she said.

“The Indy 500 is more than a race,” Hays said. “Being part of it in this way is just incredible.”