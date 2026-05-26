The famous people that Felix Rosenqvist heard from after he won the Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Felix Rosenqvist etched his name into the record books at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, beating out David Malukas in the closest finish in Indy 500 history.

It was Rosenqvist's first victory in "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing."

The race had people talking from around the globe, especially from Rosenqvist's home country of Sweden. He said the people that he heard from that surprised him the most were the king and queen of Sweden, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

"I won't forget that one," Rosenqvist said.

He said winning the Indy 500 has not sunk in yet. He shared what the experience was like getting to drink the milk and kiss the bricks.

"It's a very wholesome moment," Rosenqvist said. "It takes you back to the early days in your career and in your life."

Rosenqvist crossed the bricks side-by-side with David Malukas, passing him in the final straightaway to win the race.

"The way we were able to win it was probably the coolest way you can win the 500," Rosenqvist said. "I know every driver would like to win it that way and I'm kind of jealous of myself in that sense."

It was just Rosenqvist's second career IndyCar win. His other win was in 2020 in the REV Group Grand Prix Race 2 at Road America.

Rosenqvist is the third Swedish driver to win the Indianapolis 500, joining Marcus Ericsson (2022) and Kenny Brack (1999).