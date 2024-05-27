Watch Now
Ticket renewals available for 2025 Indy 500

WRTV
Posted at 6:28 PM, May 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-27 18:28:22-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Motor Speedway made two important announcements the day after the 108th Indy 500 — next year's logo has been revealed and ticket renewals are available.

Race fans can renew their tickets for the 2025 Indy 500 before the deadline on Monday, June 17.

You can renew or upgrade Indy 500 tickets at this website, by calling 317-492-6700 or by visiting the IMS Ticket Office.

IMS says these are the best prices of the year for renewals and upgrades. Prices will increase when tickets go on sale this fall.

Now, as for the new logo.

The new logo boasts a rich emerald green for the first time, with words “Indy 500” presented in the iconic slanted font.

According to IMS, the 2025 Indy 500 presented by Gainbridge logo is inspired by the green flag, which signifies the start of the race. It was first used in 1930.

The logo is the latest iteration of a series that began in 2019 with Gainbridge’s inaugural sponsorship.

