Ticket renewals available for 2025 Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Motor Speedway made two important announcements the day after the 108th Indy 500 — next year's logo has been revealed and ticket renewals are available.

Race fans can renew their tickets for the 2025 Indy 500 before the deadline on Monday, June 17.

You can renew or upgrade Indy 500 tickets at this website, by calling 317-492-6700 or by visiting the IMS Ticket Office.

IMS says these are the best prices of the year for renewals and upgrades. Prices will increase when tickets go on sale this fall.

Now, as for the new logo.

The green flag is waving on the 109th Running of the #Indy500 presented by @Gainbridgelife!



Next year's logo features a rich emerald green for the first time, surrounded by the identifiable gold of the iconic Wing & Wheel.



See you May 25, 2025! pic.twitter.com/Nlv669wXim — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 27, 2024

The new logo boasts a rich emerald green for the first time, with words “Indy 500” presented in the iconic slanted font.

According to IMS, the 2025 Indy 500 presented by Gainbridge logo is inspired by the green flag, which signifies the start of the race. It was first used in 1930.

The logo is the latest iteration of a series that began in 2019 with Gainbridge’s inaugural sponsorship.