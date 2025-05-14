Tom Brady to join Jimmie Johnson in the 'Fastest Seat in Sports' ahead of Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will sit in the Fastest Seat in Sports at the 109th Indianapolis 500. And who better to drive him than seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and former Indy 500 Rookie of the Year, Jimmie Johnson?

Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced that Brady will ride in a custom INDYCAR SERIES car as Johnson takes the wheel to lead the field to green the morning of the race on Sunday, May 25.

Brady joins a star-studded lineup of Fastest Seat passengers, which has previously included music legends like Lady Gaga and actors like Mark Wahlberg.

Jimmie Johnson, a NASCAR Hall of Famer, expressed his excitement about the occasion.

“I love the Indy 500,” he said. “There is an energy and excitement around the ‘500’ that is unlike anything I have experienced before.”

After giving Brady the ride of a lifetime, Johnson will dash off to make his 700th career NASCAR start at Charlotte Motor Speedway later that day.

Coverage of the 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge begins at 10 a.m.