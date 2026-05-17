Twelve drivers advance for chance to compete for Indy 500 pole

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Of the 33 drivers who participated in the opening qualifying round for the Indy 500, the fastest 12 drivers advance to the Top-12 qualifying round, which begins at 4:30.

The 12 fastest drivers advancing from the opening qualifying round are as follows.

1. Felix Rosenqvist – 232.599 mph.

2. David Malukas – 231.813 mph.

3. Conor Daly – 231.744 mph.

4. Scott McLaughlin – 231.623 mph.

5. Rinus Veekay – 231.591 mph.

6. Alexander Rossi – 231.580 mph.

7. Caio Collet – 231.419 mph.

8. Scott Dixon – 231.411 mph.

9. Pato O’Ward – 231.248 mph.

10. Santino Ferrucci – 231.224 mph.

11. Alex Palou – 231.155 mph.

12. Kyffin Simpson – 231.095 mph.

Drivers who completed the opening qualifying round between 13th and 33rd will have their starting positions locked in for next Sunday’s race. The drivers who finished between 13th and 33rd are as follows.

13. Takuma Sato – 230.995 mph.

14. Ed Carpenter – 230.829 mph.

15. Helio Castroneves – 230.811 mph.

16. Christian Rasmussen – 230.705 mph.

17. Marcus Armstrong – 230.701 mph.

18. Marcus Ericsson – 230.667 mph.

19. Christian Lundgaard – 230.661 mph.

20. Will Power – 230.279 mph.

21. Nolan Siegel – 230.213 mph.

22. Louis Foster – 230.212 mph.

23. Ryan Hunter-Reay – 230.202 mph.

24. Josef Newgarden – 230.165 mph.

25. Romain Grosjean – 229.791 mph.

26. Kyle Kirkwood – 229.607 mph.

27. Katherine Legge – 229.456 mph.

28. Mick Shumacher – 229.450 mph.

29. Jack Harvey – 229.207 mph.

30. Graham Rahal – 229.017 mph.

31. Dennis Hauger – 228.982 mph.

32. Jacob Abel – 228.169 mph.

33. Sting Ray Robb – 226.572 mph.

Top-12 qualifying begins at 4:30, and the Firestone Fast 6 qualifying begins at 6:00 p.m.