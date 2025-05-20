Two-time Indy 500 winner Rodger Ward to be honored in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG — As race fans gear up for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, the Indiana Racing Memorial Association and the Town of Brownsburg are celebrating a two-time Indy 500 winner.

A memorial marker honoring Rodger Ward will be unveiled along the Brownsburg Memorial Trail on Carb Day.

WRTV & IMS Photo

It will be the 56th of its kind, dedicated to recognizing drivers and organizations that contribute to Indiana’s rich legacy in auto racing.

“Rodger Ward is one of the icons of racing, probably one of the best drivers of his era,” Bob Gates, an Executive Board Member of the Indiana Racing Memorial Association, said. "He’s been inducted into five different auto racing halls of fame, so we thought he was very deserving of this honor, and probably a little bit overdue."

This week, the family of Rodger Ward, including his son Rodger Ward Jr., are in town to commemorate the racing great.

In an interview with WRTV, Rodger Ward Jr. reflected on his father’s lasting impact on the racing community. "He was a gentleman racer, he was a clean racer, and he was heck on dirt, man,” Ward Jr. said.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway holds a special significance for the Ward family.

Ward Jr. has attended all but two Indy 500 races since 1961, a testament to the bond between his family and the track. "My entire family, our lives are changed as a result of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway," he shared.

The Brownsburg Racing Memorial Trail honors the town's rich motorsports heritage with Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, where Ward was co-owner and a founding partner.

The unveiling of Ward's marker, set for Carb Day this Friday, May 23, at 4:30 p.m. on the B&O Trail near the Ronald Reagan Parkway tunnel in Brownsburg, is open to the public.

The event will include former drivers and notable figures from the sport, including the former voice of the Indianapolis 500 Paul Page.