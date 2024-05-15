Veterans tour Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANPOLIS— On Tuesday morning rain washed out the first day of practice runs at the Indy 500.

"We’re soaking wet we really are," said Colleen Dye.

WRTV

Dye was visiting the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time. She's a navy veteran and was getting a tour with fellow veterans. Dye was a nurse for more than 10 years and stationed in San Diego.

"During the time the Vietnam War was going on or the fellas we’re coming home," Dye said.

They're getting the tour thanks to Kingdom Racing and their Miles of Smiles program. It's a nonprofit motor sports group that provides these unique experiences. Dye and her group got to talk to pit crews, tour garages, and meet racers.

WRTV

"A lot of them are people who have been through tough spots in life. With this group here we know they’ve seen those different tough spots in life, but this is to honor some of our veterans," said Tim Carrie with Kingdom Racing.

Dye has never been to IMS, but is no stranger to the Indy 500.

"Always on the TV. When it was run you know you were quiet because your family, your mom, your dad we’re ready and watching it," Dye said.

