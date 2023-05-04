Watch Now
What participants need to know ahead of the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon

Posted at 4:42 PM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 16:42:14-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon will bring thousands of people downtown Indianapolis this Saturday.

The festivities will begin on Thursday and Friday at the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon Expo. All Mini-Marathon participants will pick up their race-day needs at the Expo, including their shirt and timing device.

The Expo is located at the Indiana Convention Center and will be open on May 4 from 4 to 8 p.m. and May 5 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Mini-Marathon will begin at Washington Street and West Street downtown Indianapolis on Saturday, May 6.

Athletes with disabilities will begin the race at 7:30 a.m.

Wave 1 will begin the race at 7:33 a.m., Wave 2 at 7:40 a.m., Wave 3 at 7:50 a.m. and Wave 4 at 8 a.m.

Mini Marathon course map

Registration for the marathon can be done at the Expo. Online registration is closed.

Road Closures:

Downtown Road Closures during Mini Marathon

