Will Power ‘enjoying the process’ with his new team, Andretti Global

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — For the first time in his career, IndyCar veteran Will Power will race for a new team in this year’s Indianapolis 500.

Power joined Andretti Global in September 2025 after spending 17 years with Team Penske. With Penske, Power became a two-time IndyCar series champion in 2014 and 2022, the 2018 Indy 500 winner, and ranks fourth on the all-time wins list with 45 career victories.

The 45-year-old wishes no ill will towards Team Penske, but he felt that signing with Andretti Global was the right move at this point in his career.

“I looked at what Andretti has and their ability, resources, and people and engineers,” Power said. “It was just an easy decision for me. I’m enjoying the process. There’s no animosity from where I came from or anything like that. I’m very grateful to Penske for the career that I had. I was very fortunate to drive for Roger and work with him and that whole team.”

With Andretti Global, Power joins other IndyCar drivers Kyle Kirkwood and Marcus Ericcson. Kirkwood is in his fifth IndyCar series season, and he’s enjoyed having a veteran presence alongside him.

“He’s got more passion than I think I’ve ever seen out of somebody from his age,” Kirkwood said. “He’ll continue to have that passion, and that passion is what pushes us forward and is why we’ve been so good on road courses now and why we’ve been so good on short ovals. He’s helped us immensely.”

Kirkwood added more about how valuable it’s been to learn from Power and his vast experience.

“It’s a really good lineup, and there’s a lot I can learn from those two,” Kirkwood said. “It’s been really good in our debrief meetings to hear how Will talks about a good race car around here, a good qualifying car, because he’s had that in the past couple of years. I’m still drinking from a firehose here, trying to learn from those two guys. It’s been a lot of fun, and it’s been a good process.”

The 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 is set for Sunday, May 24th.